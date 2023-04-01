The State Secret Services (SSS) and police have arrested the Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu, who threatened to invite the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.

Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that Mr Nwajagu was arrested in a joint operation of the police with the SSS.

According to Daily Trust, it was gathered that the team had traced Mr Nwajagu to his palace, but he fled.

He was said to have been tracked to a hotel in Ejigbo where he was apprehended.

Background

In a video posted on Friday by @DeeOneAyekooto, Mr Nwajagu threatened to invite IPOB members to Lagos, claiming that members of his ethnic group were being attacked in the nation’s commercial capital.

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us in the midnight, in the morning, in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they will come, they will know that we have our own men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get stand in Lagos State,” he had said in the video.

SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya could not be reached on phone for his comment.

