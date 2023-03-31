Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, have been issued certificates of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday.
The duo received their certificates of return at the INEC state’s headquarters in the Yaba area of the state.
Their ticket had secured 762,134 votes to defeat Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the PDP who polled 62,449 and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP who got 312,329 votes in the 18 March governorship election.
READ ALSO: PROFILE: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos, Nigeria [2019 — ]
The governor and his deputy were accompanied by their wives to the INEC’s office.
PHOTOS:
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999