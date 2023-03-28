In a suspected resurgence of cult killings, three persons have been brutally killed within one week in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The incidents coincided with the first annivesary of the death of a notorious area boy known as Tommy, suspected to be a leader of the Eiye cult group. He was hacked to death on 24 March, at the popular Panseke Market in Abeokuta.

In attacks susected to be reprisals for his killing, over 16 persons were killed across the state allegedly by the Eiye and Aiye confraternity groups.

To stop the crisis, the police arrested scores of the suspected killers.

Exactly a year after Tommy was murdered, a young man was reportedly shot dead at Panseke by yet-to-be identified person (s).

It was gathered that a child in a shop was also hit by a stray bullet fired by the killers, killing him instantly.

At about 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, another young man was shot dead at Araromi Street, behind the Navy Boys Secondary School in Oluwo area of Abeokuta.

When our reporter visited the scene of the killing, the lifeless body of the deceased was still on the ground.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES reporter that the man was accosted by his assailants along the narrow path and shot at close range three times.

The source added that about seven young men attacked the deceased.

The incident caused tension in the area.

It was gathered that the body of the victim was evacuated by the police from Adigbe division about an hour after the incident.

The spokesperson of the police in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES reporter over the phone, Mr Oyeyemi said the police also noticed a resurgence of cult activities with dismay, “but we are restrategising on how to arrest the situation as early as possible.”

