The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the people of the state, the Nigerian Army, and friends and associates of former deputy military head of state, Oladipo Diya.

Mr Diya, who was the chief of general staff to General Sani Abacha from 1993 until his arrest for alleged involvement in an abortive coup in 1997, died on Sunday morning. He would have turned 79 on 3 April.

Governor Abiodun, through a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, described Mr Diya as a seasoned administrator, gentleman and officer who made contributions to the development of the security architecture of Nigeria.

The governor said his memory will remain indelible, appealing to other notable soldiers to continue from where he stopped.

“He was courageous and daring, quick-witted and patriotic. Gen. Diya played frontline roles in the evolution and development of the state and his activities in the military, in part led to the eventual return and enthronement of democracy in the country In 1999.”

He called on the family members, friends and associates of the departed leader, who hailed from Odogbolu in Ogun East Senatorial District of the state, to take solace in the fact that he played the parts assigned to him by providence diligently, conscientiously and patriotically meritoriously.

Daniel, Amosun, and NUJ mourn

Also, two former governors of the state, Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, have expressed their condolences.

Mr Amosun described Mr Diya as an accomplished army general and qualified legal practitioner.

The former governor further said the deceased had a sharp intellect and was a diligent officer who earned himself diverse promotions and appointments.

“My condolences go to the Diya Family of Odogbolu, particularly the widow, children and immediate household. I pray that the Holy Spirit will comfort you all on all sides. I also pray that the soul of Lt. Gen. Donaldson Oladipo Diya will find eternal rest in the bosom of his Creator.”

In a separate statement, Mr Daniel said Ogun has lost an Illustrious son, noting that Mr Diya will be greatly missed.

Mr Daniel who is now the Ogun East senator-elect said Mr Diya played active roles in the affairs of the nation.

“The demise of General Oladipo (rtd), is a great loss to our country, Nigeria and to Ogun State in particular.

“General Diya, as Chief of General Staff played his part as a Military strategist and his stabilising role during the military era can never be forgotten. As Military Administrator of Ogun State, he was exemplary in the enforcement of the War Against Indiscipline with a focus on a cleaner environment.

“He will surely be missed by a lot of people for different reasons and especially for his statesmanship. I share in the grief of his family members and friends and associates. I had close personal experiences and relationships with General Diya in and out of public office.

“I pray for his repose to get eternal rest in the bosom of his Creator as I pray for strength for his family to be able to bear this painful exit.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Nigeria Union of Journalists Ogun State Council described the death of Mr Diya as the “End of an Era.”

In a statement signed by the union’s secretary, Bunmi Adigun, it said, “The Union commiserates with President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Late Oladipo Diya’s immediate and extended family, the people of Odogbolu and the people of Ogun State entirely.”

