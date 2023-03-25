Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered that the driver manhandled in October 2021 by security operatives during an EndSARS Memorial rally be paid compensation as ordered by a court.

Clement Adedotun, a driver for a cab-hailing service, was manhandled by the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) and police officers during the first anniversary rally of the EndSars protest at the Lekki tollgate.

The Lagos state government had filed an appeal against the judgement ordering the state and the police to pay N5 million as compensation to Mr Adedotun.

However, on Saturday, Mr Sanwo-Olu in a tweet said that the decision to appeal the matter has been rescinded.

“I recently became aware of the case involving Mr. Clement Adedotun and the judgement by the federal high court, and I understand the impact this legal battle has had on him,” he wrote.

“After reviewing Mr Clement’s case, I’ve directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the court.

“Although the State Government has appealed the ruling, I’ve interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good, and requested that the State’s Attorney General comply with the court’s ruling.

“As a strong advocate for the rule of law, I commend all parties for seeking justice through the appropriate channels, and I remain committed to upholding the rights of all Lagosians.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

