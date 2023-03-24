The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday affirmed the election of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Osun State.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Mohammed Shuaibu unanimously overturned the earlier decision of the election petition tribunal which nullified the governor’s victory earlier in January.

The immediate-past governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, who came second in the 16 July 2022 election had filed a petition challenging Mr Adeleke’s victory.

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal in Osogbo, which upheld the allegation of over-voting in the areas won by Mr Adeleke, had declared Mr Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the poll after deducting “unlawful votes” from the PDP’s scores.

But Mr Adeleke had appealed against the lower court’s decision, urging the appellate court to set it aside and re-affirm his victory.

Upholding Mr Adeleke’s victory on Friday, the Court of Appeal held that the tribunal was “wrong to reach the conclusion that there was over-voting during the state governorship election held on 16 July 2022.”

Mr Shuaibu who prepared and read the lead decision said “the burden of proving the allegations of over-voting lies squarely with the respondents (Mr Oyetola and the APC).”

“It is inconceivable to assume that the testimonies of the respondents’ witnesses had any probative value,” the appellate court held.

The Court of Appeal noted that Mr Oyetola and the APC “did not tender the voters’ registers and Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS machines,” which captured data of eligible voters at the Osun governorship election.

The court held that the foundation of what transpired at the polling units would only be established by the evidence that is contained in the voter register and BVAS machines.

Background

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the governorship election held in Osun State on 16 July 2022.

The INEC Chief Returning Officer for Osun, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who announced the result on the day after the election, said the PDP candidate scored 403,371 votes to emerge victorious.

Mr Adeleke defeated his closest challenger, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

But a three-member panel of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal headed by Terste Kume set aside Mr Adeleke’s victory in its verdict delivered on 27 January.

In a two-to-one split judgement, the majority decision of the tribunal declared Mr Oyetola the winner of the election.

READ ALSO:

It also ordered INEC to issue the certificate of return to Mr Oyetola.

Mr Kume, in the lead majority judgement, held that INEC failed to conduct the Osun governorship election in compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended).

The tribunal noted that the poll was marred by over-voting. It said after deducting the excessive votes that were cast, the figure Mr Adeleke scored came down to 290,666, which was lower than the 314,921 garnered by Mr Oyetola.

Consequently, the tribunal ordered that Mr Oyetola be returned as governor of Osun State.

However, in the minority decision, the second member of the tribunal, P. A Ogbuli said the petitioners – Mr Oyetola and the APC – failed to prove that there were cases of over-voting in the governorship election.

Mr Ogbuli noted that the petitioners’ witnesses in their testimony before the panel did not convince him that there was over-voting.

He said the petitioners should have brought the total registered voters to court to claim that over-voting occurred.

Petition

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Adeleke was declared the winner with a total of 403,371 votes. He won in 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

In his petition at the tribunal, Mr Oyetola claimed that the election was characterised by over-voting in 749 polling stations.

Also, the former governor contended that Mr Adeleke forged the academic credentials he submitted to the electoral umpire to contest the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

