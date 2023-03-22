The Labour Party candidate for Surulere 1 Constituency, Olumide Oworu, has blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to upload his name in the final list of candidates running for the state House of Assembly in the concluded election.

One Adebayo Bode’s name was reflected in the result sheet by the electoral umpire as the LP candidate instead of Mr Oworo.

The actor had declared his intention to run months after the deadline for the submission of nomination forms by candidates contesting for seats at the Assembly — which was August 18, 2022.

“Regarding the authenticity of my candidacy and my name not appearing on the ballot, that is a situation that came about due to the failure of the INEC to comply with the subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on the 2nd of February 2023 in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/S/2115/2022 wherein INEC was ordered to open her website to allow the labour party to submit the list of her candidates or accept the same manually immediately,” he explained via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“INEC failed to upload the names on the list sent by the Labour Party in October 2022. I assure you that this endeavour was not one for clout but was borne out of a genuine desire for change.”

The LP candidate lost to his colleague, Desmond Elliot of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Oworu also expressed concerns about the use of thugs to disrupt the election in parts of the state.

“While it is obvious that the ruling party engaged in thuggery and electoral malpractice, we must not lose sight of the fact that we stood for what was right and just,” he said.

“It is deeply concerning that such tactics are still being used in our democracy, and we must continue to fight for a system where every vote counts and the will of the people is respected.”

INEC spokesperson in Lagos, Nike Oriowo, did not answer many phone calls to her on Wednesday for her agency’s reaction.

