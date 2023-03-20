Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been re-elected as the governor of Lagos State.

Mr Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday.

He secured a total of 762,134 votes against his main challengers — Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the PDP who polled 62,449 and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP who got 312,329 votes.

INEC Returning officer, Adenike Oladiji, who announced the result said Mr Sanwo-Olu scored 25 percent of the total number of votes and also the highest number of votes in the race.

She also said the governor cleared 19 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, she added, polled the highest number of votes in Ikeja, Apapa, Badagry, Lagos Island, Epe, Agege, Ibeju-lekki, Kosofe, Surulere and Somolu.

Others are Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Mushin and Oshodi-Isolo and Eti-Osa.

Mr Rhodes-Vicour won in one local government area — Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.

Below are the details of the result announced by INEC at about 1.15 p.m.

Total valid votes: 1155678

Registered voters: 7,060195

Rejected votes: 17,953

Accredited voters: 1182620

Total votes cast: 1173631

Number of PVCs collected:

A 800

AA 904

AAC 627

ADC 6,078

ADP 2,833

APC 762,134

APM 884

APP 259

BP 616

LP 312,329

NNPP 1,583

NRM 340

PDP 62,449

SDP 1,746

YPP 461

ZLP 1,635



