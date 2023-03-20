Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been re-elected as the governor of Lagos State.
Mr Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday.
He secured a total of 762,134 votes against his main challengers — Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the PDP who polled 62,449 and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP who got 312,329 votes.
INEC Returning officer, Adenike Oladiji, who announced the result said Mr Sanwo-Olu scored 25 percent of the total number of votes and also the highest number of votes in the race.
She also said the governor cleared 19 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.
Mr Sanwo-Olu, she added, polled the highest number of votes in Ikeja, Apapa, Badagry, Lagos Island, Epe, Agege, Ibeju-lekki, Kosofe, Surulere and Somolu.
READ ALSO: Lagos Governorship: Sanwo-Olu wins 18 LGS, set for victory
Others are Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Mushin and Oshodi-Isolo and Eti-Osa.
Mr Rhodes-Vicour won in one local government area — Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area.
Below are the details of the result announced by INEC at about 1.15 p.m.
Total valid votes: 1155678
Registered voters: 7,060195
Rejected votes: 17,953
Accredited voters: 1182620
Total votes cast: 1173631
Number of PVCs collected:
A 800
AA 904
AAC 627
ADC 6,078
ADP 2,833
APC 762,134
APM 884
APP 259
BP 616
LP 312,329
NNPP 1,583
NRM 340
PDP 62,449
SDP 1,746
YPP 461
ZLP 1,635
Infograph designed by Richard Akinwumi
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999