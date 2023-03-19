The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents of Lagos and Ogun of the safety of their lives and property.

The AIG gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Zonal Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), Hauwa Idris-Adamu, on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Alabi said the attention of the command had been drawn to the threats by some politicians and their supporters to cause a breakdown of law and order in the two states.

According to him, the attention of the command has been drawn to messages making rounds on social media that supporters of certain political gladiators are threatening to disrupt social activities, molest, intimidate and carry out other evil acts on members of the public.

“We find it imperative to clear the air and inform members of the public to disregard the publication and go about their lawful businesses without any fear of intimidation as the safety of their lives and property is assured.

“We enjoin residents of Lagos and Ogun States to rest assured of their safety at all times as the Nigeria Police Force is on top of the situation,” he said.

Mr Alabi warned politicians and their supporters to desist from fueling any form of violence or acts that could cause a breach of public peace.

According to him, anyone caught engaging in such acts will face the full wrath of the law.

