The All Progressives Congress party (APC) won in 23 Constituencies in the House of Assembly election in Ekiti held on Saturday.
A statement signed by Temitope Akanmu, Independent National Electoral Commission’s Head, Voters Education and Publicity in Ekiti on Sunday, said the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won in two Constituencies while the election in Ido-Osi constituency was declared inconclusive.
The election in the affected constituency was said to have been disrupted by suspected hoodlums.
The commission hinted that a supplementary election would be conducted in the affected constituency at a later date.
