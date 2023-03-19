The Police Command in Lagos State said 17 persons, including a woman, were arrested during the Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections for various offences.

The command`s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Idowu Owohunwa, on Saturday told journalists that the list of persons arrested was being compiled and would be released on Sunday.

The spokesperson said those arrested were involved in 21 cases which include, attacks on INEC officials, vandalism and ballot box snatching.

Others are the impersonation of an Independent National Electoral Commission official, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, assault occasioning harm and illegal possession of firearms.

Mr Hundeyin said all 17 suspects have been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba for further investigation.

He said those culpable of electoral offences would be handed over to INEC for prosecution, while those for other criminal offences would be charged in court.

