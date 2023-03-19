The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has won the governorship election in 18 local government areas of Lagos State.

Although the final results are still being collated at the INEC state headquarters in Yaba, the results of 19 of the 20 local governments in Lagos have been formally announced.

Mr Sanwo-Olu of the APC won in 18 of the local governments while Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the PDP won in one: Amuwo Odofin.

The incumbent governor polled the highest votes in Ikeja, Apapa, Badagry, Lagos Island, Epe, Agege, Ibeju-lekki, Kosofe, Surulere and Somolu.

Others, where the governor won, are Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Mushin and Osho

Olajide Adediran of the PDP, the third major candidate in the election, has not won in any local government and comes a distant third in terms of the total votes cast.

The result of one local government area – Eti Osa – was still being expected at the time of this report.

Adenike Oladigi, the INEC state collation officer, announced that the Eti-Osa result will be delayed till 5 p.m. because some voters are still voting in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that voting in Victoria Garden City in Eti-Osa was postponed till today by INEC due to a disagreement between residents and INEC officials.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details of the Lagos governorship election in subsequent reports.

