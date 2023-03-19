The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Solomon Bonu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Badagry State Constituency 1 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Bonu is a former special adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The Returning Officer for Badagry Constituency 1, Oluwatoyin Ayoola, declared the results at about 8.50 a.m. on Sunday at the INEC Collation Centre in Ibereko, Badagry.

He said that Mr Bonu secured 18, 776 votes to beat his closest opponent, Gbenga Fayemi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 3,233 votes.

The returning officer said other parties who contested in the election scored as follows: LP, 718 votes; ADC, 34 votes; ADP, 97 votes; APM, 24 votes; and NNPP 12 votes.

Mr Ayoola, a professor, said 96,064 voters registered for the election, while 29,966 were accredited to vote.

He added that the total valid votes were 29,435, while the rejected votes were 531.

The total votes cast were 29,966.

“Solomon Bonu Sannu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Mr Ayoola said.

Reacting to his victory, Mr Bonu thanked the people of Badagry for coming out en masse to vote for him.

He promised to give his people quality representation and facilitate more projects to Badagry from the state and Federal Governments.

Mr Bonu said the victory was achieved through the hard work of party members in Badagry.

He commended INEC officials and security operatives for “doing a good job”.

(NAN)

