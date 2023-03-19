The Speaker, Oyo House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has been re-elected to represent Ibarapa East State Constituency in the Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Returning Officer for the election, John Oladeji, who announced the result on Sunday in Ibadan, said Mr Ogundoyin scored 10, 039 votes to defeat 12 other candidates.

He said the APC candidate, Aderounmu Adeolu,1 got 7,111 votes, while the Accord Party candidate, Oladeni Tunde scored 2,724 votes.

“Ogundoyin having scored the highest number of votes in the Ibarapa East State Constituency election is hereby declared the winner of the election,” Mr Oladeji, a professor, said.

In his reaction, the speaker expressed appreciation to his constituents for re-electing him.

“Our people have spoken with their votes. It is their victory, it is their decision.

“The people of Ibarapa East State Constituency have given us their mandate once again, hence I am overwhelmed and happy.

“This is God’s doing and it is marvellous in my sight. To the Lord be the glory,” he said.

The Speaker added that voters have again demonstrated their love for him, Governor Seyi Makinde and the PDP through their “massive” votes

“This is a great sacrifice from our people. It is another trust bestowed on us by our people and the party and we shall again hold and see it as sacred,” he said.

Mr Ogundoyin said this would be his third term as a member of the Oyo House of Assembly.

“I’m humbled and honoured as another opportunity has come for me to serve my people and bring more development and infrastructure to them.

“I won the election in 2015, 2019 and it is another success story in 2023.

“My mission is to continue to give quality representation to my constituency such that will make life easier and meaningful for them,” Mr Ogundoyin said.

(NAN)

