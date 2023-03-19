Abiodun Tobun, (APC-Epe-1), has been re-elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly for a fourth term.

He defeated 10 other candidates in the election.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the election, Aaron Akinloye, declared Mr Tobun as the winner at the results collation centre in Epe on Sunday.

Mr Akinloye said Mr Tobun polled 14,799 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 1,630 votes, while Labour Party (LP) candidate polled 532.

He said 17,697 voters were accredited for the exercise.

“The candidate of the APC is declared winner as the party polled the highest number of votes and returned elected,” Mr Akinloye said.

At Epe 2 State Constituency, the APC candidate, Oluwadahunsi Ogunkelu, also won the election into the Lagos House of Assembly.

He polled 14,029 to defeat the candidate of the PDP who polled 2,703.

Declaring Mr Ogunkelu as the winner, INEC’s Returning Officer for the constituency, Savaina Akinosho, said the LP candidate at the election polled 588 votes, while that of the Social Democratic Party polled 11 votes.

(NAN)

