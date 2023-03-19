The Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been elected for a sixth term to represent Agege 1 State Constituency in the assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election, Lukman Adeniji, declared Mr Obasa the winner on Sunday at the Collation Centre in Orile Agege.
He said eight political parties fielded candidates for the election held on Saturday.
According to him, Mr Obasa scored 17, 214 votes to beat his closest rival, Raheem Alani of the Labour Party (LP) who had 3,933 votes.
Kafayat Biobaku of the ADC scored 62 votes, while the PDP got 1,609 votes.
“Mubashiru Obasa of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law has scored the highest number of votes and is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Mr Adeniji said.
Jubreel Abdulkareem of the APC won the Agege State Constituency 2 seat in Saturday’s elections.
Mr Abdulkareem, a former chairperson of Agege Local Government Area, scored 15,676 votes to defeat the LP candidate who scored 7,159 and the PDP candidate who had 1,598 votes.
(NAN)
