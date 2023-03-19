INEC on Sunday declared Samuel Apata of the APC as the winner of the Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency 2 seat in Somolu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governorship and House of Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.

The Returning Officer for the Somolu Constituency 2, Issac Olusola, who declared the results at about 5.05 a.m. at INEC Collation Centre in Somolu, said Samuel Apata secured 21, 220 votes to beat his closest opponent, Olusegun Fatai of the Labour Party (LP), who got 9,664 votes.

According to him, 10 political parties contested for the Somolu House of Assembly Constituency 2 seat.

The returning officer said the election was contested and the candidates recorded the following votes.

Shobamowo Joseph, Accord, 33 votes; Koledoye Ade, AA, 19 votes; Ishola Shina, AAC, 23 votes; Olaiya Ibrahim, ADP, 66 votes; Adewole Jerry, BP, 48 votes; Olusegun Fatai, LP, 9, 664 votes; Baale Oladipo, NNPP, 44 votes; Ajayi Johnson, PDP, 3, 925 votes and Salami Basiru, SDP, 22 votes.

Mr Olusola said Mr Apata, having scored the highest votes in the election, won the House of Assembly election for the Somolu Constituency 2.

“Samuel Apata of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes; he is hereby declared the winner and returned elected on 19th March 2023,” Mr Olusola said.

(NAN)

