The collation of results for the Oyo State governorship election has commenced at the state collation centre in Ibadan, the state capital.

Results are expected from the 33 local governments in the state to decide the winner among the 16 candidates participating in the election.

The state has 3,276,675 registered voters according to INEC.

After the elections, results were announced at polling units, after which they were collated and announced at wards. From the ward collation centres, the results were further collated for each of the local governments across the state and finally at the state collation centre.

The major candidates in Oyo State include the incumbent, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bayo Adelabu of the Accord Party.

PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has deployed its journalists in all parts of the country to observe the elections and provided live updates on the voting process.

So far, the election has been peaceful in the state. A PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the collation centre will provide live updates of results announced by the electoral commission.





