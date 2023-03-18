Arise Television crew covering the governorship and House of Assembly election in the Elegushi palace area of Lagos state were attacked by suspected thugs on Saturday.
According to the TV channel, its staff members sustained injuries. Their equipment including drones was “seized by unknown assailants” in the area.
READ ALSO: Arise TV Town Hall: Again, Tinubu stays away as Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso attend
The cameraman suffered facial injuries while a correspondent was “bruised.”
Lagos is one of the 28 states where governorship elections are being held in Nigeria.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999