Arise Television crew covering the governorship and House of Assembly election in the Elegushi palace area of Lagos state were attacked by suspected thugs on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, its staff members sustained injuries. Their equipment including drones was “seized by unknown assailants” in the area.

The cameraman suffered facial injuries while a correspondent was “bruised.”

Lagos is one of the 28 states where governorship elections are being held in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

