An election observer, Caleb Ijeoma, who was duly accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was detained by an officer of the Nigerian Army on Saturday.

Mr Ijeoma, who is one of the numerous observers working with the Centre for Journalism and Development (CJID), said he was stopped on his way to Ijebu North Local Government Area by a soldier who was simply identified as Olukoya. O

“A soldier at Ibadan road restricted my bike man and me from moving. They stopped us, collected the bike key and told us we can’t move even after identifying myself.

“For more than 30 minutes we were there, we couldn’t head to Ijebu North where I was going,” he recounted.

Mr Caleb, who was later released and allowed to go on with his lawful duties, said he was unhappy to have been inhibited by the soldier who was very hostile to him and his rider despite a different disposition by other soldiers at the same duty post.

“I didn’t know why he just chose to waste our time but I am happy I am now at Ijebu North to continue my duties, Mr Caleb later told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone.

Ogun State is one of the states where there have been pockets of violence in the build-up to Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

