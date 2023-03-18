Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and former Governor Ibikunle Amosun have described the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections in Ogun State as peaceful and pleasant.

However, former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not turn up to vote at his Ward 11, Unit 22 of Ilusomi Compound, Sokori in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Osinbajo made his observation after voting at Ward I, Unit 14 at the Egunrege Polling Centre in Ikenne Local Government area of the state.

The vice-president told journalists that he was able to cast his votes without any problem.

“I have come here to vote and observe that the exercise has been peaceful and pleasant.

“My own polling booth here is excellent and I think everything is peaceful and the whole process has been conducted very well and I just hope and pray that this is how it is being carried out across the nation.

“It has been a very pleasant experience that I was able to cast my vote and also so many people have been able to cast their votes,” Osinbajo said.

NAN reports that Mr Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, arrived at the polling centre at 10.31 a.m. and voted at 10.38 a.m.

Mr Abiodun, in his reactions after casting his vote at Ward 5, Unit 11, Ita-Osanyin area of Ikenne Local Government area, said everything was going on relatively well thus far.

“I want to thank INEC for this improvement in the process, though this election was postponed by a week.

“I want to commend the commission for being able to resolve the issues of litigation and the reconfiguration of the BVAS.

“It is my hope that the situation here at my polling unit is what is obtainable everywhere else.

“Until we get field reports, I can not really comment on what is happening across the state. I hope everything will go peacefully,” he said.

Also, Mr Amosun, who voted at Ward 6 Unit 8, Ita Gbangba area in Abeokuta South Local Government area, also commended INEC for “improved process.

“I think it is slightly better and more organised compared to the presidential elections.

“When I came during the presidential polls, the atmosphere was not this conducive because of agitations from voters over non-functional BVAS.

“I had to find a way to make it conducive. But now, the BVAS is working, the last time I came, I had to wait for about two hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, former President Mr Obasanjo, was noticeably absent at his Ward 11, Unit 22 of Ilusomi Compound, Sokori area of Abeokuta North Local Government, where he usually votes.

When contacted, his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he travelled out of the country 10 days before the election.

Mr Akinyemi, in a phone interview with NAN, said Mr Obasanjo was on an international assignment but was billed to return on Friday.

He said: “Chief Obasanjo has travelled outside the country on international assignment, 10 days ago, to India, U.S and UK.

“He was supposed to return back to the country yesterday, March 17, but he could not make it.”

(NAN)

