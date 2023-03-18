The immediate past Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Egbeyemi, is dead.

It was gathered that Mr Egbeyemi passed on in the early hours of Saturday at the popular Multisystem Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

He was 79.

The lawyer and politician served as deputy governor of Ekiti State from 2018 to 2022 under Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Although an official statement from the Ekiti State government is being awaited, sources close to the former deputy governor confirmed his demise to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Yes, it is true, the former deputy governor is dead,” the source who would want to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said.

“A statement from the state government will be out before evening.”

Segun Dipe, the spokesperson of Mr Egbeyemi’s party, APC, also confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.

Details later…

