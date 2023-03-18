The PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, has cast her vote in the election.

The actress voted at Ita Aro Square in the Ikorodu area of Lagos at about 10:12 a.m.

She was allowed to vote immediately after she arrived at the polling unit.

The polling unit has 432 registered voters.

As of 10:30, about 60 voters had turned out to vote in the unit.

Ms Akindele’s party, PDP, seeks to unseat the governing APC in Lagos.

Lagos is one of the 28 states where governorship elections are being held in Nigeria.

