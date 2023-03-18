The movement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections started early in some Registration Area Centres (RACs) in Ibadan.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ad hoc staff assigned to the various polling units were seen moving materials, such as boxes, tables, ballot papers, ink pads and other items to their respective polling units without any hitch.
At Basorun High School, Bodewasinmi, voting materials were already on the ground as early as 7.00 a.m., while the situation was the same at Ikolaba High School, Ibadan.
At 7.24 a.m., two polling units at Ososami junction, on Ring Road, were seen setting up to commence voting at the stipulated time.
Security personnel, specifically police officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), were seen also manning major roads within the Ibadan metropolis.
As early as 6.00 a.m., men of the military were observed at Ring Road, Challenge, New Garage and Iwo Road interchange questioning individuals on their destinations before either passing them on or turning them back, as the case may be.
NAN
