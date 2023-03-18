Voters in the Eti-Osa Constituency area of Lagos State have thronged polling units to register their names as they prepare to vote in the governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at Ward A, Polling Unit 16 as early as 7.00 a.m. reports that there is a large turnout of voters.

A voter, Chinedu Okoli, said that the community members, who double as volunteers, had organised canopies and chairs for voters.

Mr Okoli, who introduced himself as a volunteer as well, said the volunteers had also provided lists where the voters registered their names and collected numbers.

“We have two lists; we issue numbers as you arrive.

“The first list is the main list of voters and the second list of voters is for the elderly, pregnant, or people with disability; and we have locations where they will go and sit down.

“So, for the elderly, we have a canopy section for them to sit, and then we have a separate one for the general voters.

“So, once you collect your number, the general idea is that you go in and take a seat so that we are already arranged and organised before the Independent National Electoral Commission officials get here,“ he said.

Mr Okoli said that the atmosphere was calm and peaceful.

He said he was expecting orderly conduct of the voting process.

“We normally put up canopies and chairs in this place for the orderly conduct of elections.

“We provide some form of refreshments just to make sure that when people come out here to vote, they are comfortable and that it does not descend into chaos.

“So, all being well, we thank God so far, it’s been good.

“We have been doing this since 2015. We find that it has helped us to have a very orderly voting process.”

