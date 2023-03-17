Suspected political thugs on Thursday invaded a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan South East Local Government Area of Oyo State and reportedly gunned down three members of the party.

The thugs also destroyed vehicles and other properties belonging to members of the party, many of whom also sustained injuries.

The party’s state assembly candidate in constituency 2, Wariths Alawuje, said he was at the meeting but narrowly escaped being hit.

He said: “We were in a meeting with party executives when we heard members of (party name withheld) walking towards our office. Our people waited, for them to go. Not long after, we saw a top member of the party whispering to another and the next thing, we started hearing gunshots and before we could say jack, many of our people had been injured, cars had been damaged while nearby houses were not spared. Some persons were also killed.”

Another party member, who identified himself simply as Adewale to PREMIUM TIMES, said the gun wielding thugs carried out the attack in a commando-like manner.

“This is a political attack, when they entered they were behaving as if they had been ordered to kill us all.

“The police, even the military, must monitor this Saturday election else there may be casualty. The atmosphere is tensed here, please help us.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Adewale Osifeso, neither answered calls nor responded to messages sent to his phone by this reporter requesting his comments.

