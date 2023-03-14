A monarch in Lagos, Nojeem Aberejo, has denied claims that they had scheduled the Oro festival on 18 March which coincides with the governorship and state legislature elections.

“It is absolutely untrue, there is nothing like that, I will not be a part of illegality, ” the Alake of Akesan told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The oro festival is a traditional rite common among people of Yoruba origins and it is partrichiacal in nature.

According to Abdulmahmud on Twitter, the monarch has allegedly scheduled the festival on election day to prevent voters from turning up to exercise their civic rights.

“Interesting development coming out of Igando area of Lagos. Last week Oba of Akesan scheduled the Oro festival for 11th March, 2023,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“No sooner INEC announced the postponement of today’s election to 18th March, the Oba rescheduled the Oro festival to next weekend.

“Oro festival is celebrated by male descendants of a specific location. Which means that females, non-participating males and non-natives must stay indoors during the festival.”

In response to his tweet which had over 560,000 views, @sofineND who claimed to be a resident of Iba said that the rites were performed on Friday and they have been told it will be held again on election day.

“Yes, that’s my area. I witnessed they had it on Friday night as we were all warned never to stay outside from 10pm till 5:30 AM and also warned to avoid Iba area from 10am till 4 PM on Saturday as the traditional rite will be going on there but we know all was for political suppression,” his tweet reads.

Chuks Okorie, in response to a post by a former governorship candidate in Lagos, also confirmed the claim by Mr Abdulmamud.

“Oro festival date was first put on 11th March by the baale of IGANDO as soon as election was postponed to 18th, he shifted it to 18th… deliberate attempt to suppress voter,” he tweeted.

His comment was viewed more than 12,000 times.

One Olasunkanmi Ajayi also claimed that the rumour is true.

Telephone calls to the police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, were not answered.

