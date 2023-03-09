Six persons have now been confirmed dead in the accident on Thursday involving a moving train and Lagos State staff bus in PWD/Sogunle, Ikeja, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor has said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, while giving an update at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after the incident on Thursday said that 85 passengers, including dependants of the staff, were involved in the accident.

Two women were immediately declared dead after the bus was crushed by a moving train.

The governor said that 29 persons suffered serious injuries, 42 suffered moderate injuries while eight persons suffered mild injuries.

“Unfortunately we have recorded six fatalities, two were brought in dead from the site while we have four additional deaths in LASUTH,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

“85 passengers were in the bus from the immediate statistics that was conducted and to separate various degrees of injuries 42 were classified as moderate injuries, 29 were classified as serious injuries while 8 were mild injuries.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the driver of the bus was reckless in his driving and has been arrested by the police for questioning.

“At about 7:30 in the morning a bus number 33, which is one the Lagos state staff bus. This morning bus number 33 moving towards from Isolo and heading towards Alausa with 85 passengers, mostly civil servants, with a few dependents had a very fatal accident at the rail crossing around PWD in Sogunle,” he said.

“The driver, I’m told, has handed himself over to the Lagos State police command. So he’s currently with the police command and so we have not been able to ask him questions and inquiries about what happened.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu noted that there is enough blood to treat the victims while he encouraged the public to donate more blood to the hospital bank.

The governor is seeking reelection in the 18 March governorship race.

