The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have rated Governor Ademola Adeleke differently as he marks his first 100 days in office.

Apart from rating his performance low, the APC also accused Mr Adeleke of mismanaging N90 billion.

The acting Chairman of the party in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, said Mr Adeleke has made no mark in the state, likening him to the “proverbial snake that passes through the top of a rock without any significant sign of a passage.”

Mr Lawal said this was despite the fact that the administration has received and spent N90 billion in revenue.

Mr Lawal said apart from the regular monthly allocations to the state from the Federation Account totalling N15 billion, the administration also received about N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion from NG CARES and N6.7 billion Federal Government parastatal tax liability in the last three months.

He also claimed that the new administration received another N3.2 billion for a Nigeria for Women project; and N4.9 billion for State Ease of Doing Business Reforms, among others.

Although disputed by the government, Mr Lawal also recalled that the immediate past government of Gboyega Oyetola left N14 billion in the state coffers.

The APC acting chairman further accused Mr Adeleke of mismanaging N30 billion belonging to the 30 local government areas of the state.

“The most dubious of the superfluous projects is the N16 billion so called Digital Economy with no clear cut understanding of what the administration wants to spend N16 billion on.

“We want to state clearly here for the knowledge of the people of the state that the so-called Osun Tech Revolution project that Adeleke inaugurated with fanfare three days ago is a scam skillfully orchestrated to swindle the state as it isn’t a new project.

“It was Oodua Infraco that was given its approval by the President Buhari Muhammed administration which had earlier approached the government of Oyetola for the approval of the government right of way which was joyously granted free of charge as it was found out that it would be beneficial to the people of the state. It was for lack of anything tangible to showcase that is making Adeleke to fraudulently roll out the drums, counting the same as part of his achievements under the 100 days of his administration.

“The telemedicine that Adeleke was busy talking about is like building something on nothing as majority of the inhabitants of the state are ruralites who cannot afford internet-compliant telephone sets. How will this set of people access telemedicine? The only way of taking care of the health of the rural people is by strengthening primary health care system.

“The project is a scam as a certain level of physical contact is needed for observation and inspection in order to achieve effective healthcare service delivery.”

But in his response, the acting chairman of the PDP, Adekunle Akindele, faulted the assessment, saying the governor has performed better than his APC predecessors.

“Governor Adeleke is a man of due process and rule of law who subjected all government’s financial transactions to public financial regulations.

“He is not like the former government which breached all known procurement rules, circumvented financial regulations and foisted an opaque financial management system on the state.”

The PDP boss accused the APC of exhibiting ignorance about telemedicine, digital economy and the performance of Governor Adeleke in the last 100 days.

Mr Akindele also denied the claim that the state had received N90 billion under Mr Adeleke, adding that “even the people know that their governor is not a thief.”

He continued: “Reading through the APC statement, you feel a party uneducated with stone age mentality about broadband fiber optic, the imperative of access to health care through mobile phones, the new governance mantra of people first in disbursement of public fund, the focus on people-impacting projects like the ongoing 332 boreholes projects across the wards, the life giving impact of ongoing statewide medical surgeries with targeted 18,000 beneficiaries among others.

“Because the APC under Mr Oyetola ran a sadistic, anti-people and anti-labour movement, its leadership cannot see the clearance of the half salary and pension challenges as achievements. The APC rejoices in inflicting pains on the workers and the people of the state and so the party is dazed and in disarray by the wonderful performance of Governor Adeleke across the sectors.

“Osun people should know that for four years, former Governor Oyetola refused to allow the laying of broadband fiber optics for Osun state. Under three months, Governor Adeleke approved an MOU and flagged off the laying of the broadband internet connectivity cable. The project to be financed by telecom investors will interconnect Osun state without the state patching a kobo.

“To the stone age operatives of APC , expanding internet access in Osun state through the fiber optic project has no meaning. For Osun to now have the first state ICT Policy, State Tech innovations policy and domestication of the national start up act are no achievements. But the educated and enlightened world and citizenry are full of praise for Governor Adeleke for achieving these feats.

“The APC team is dazed and confused. All what Mr Oyetola said cannot be done are been achieved and implemented by Governor Ademola Adeleke. The reason principally is that the PDP government is not a thieving government; his Excellency is committed to a transparent management of state resources. He blocked all leakages in revenue generation and redirected disbursement of public funds to areas of needs of the people,” Mr Akindele said.

