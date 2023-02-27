The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the Labour Party’s victory in Lagos State.

Tunji Shelle, a former chairperson of the party in the state, who was also the party’s agent at the INEC collation centre in the Yaba area of the state, said “the integrity of the process is highly compromised.”

“I don’t accept the result on behalf of my party,” he said on Monday after the collation process.

“It is not because we have not won the election, but the process has been compromised.”

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the most votes in the commercial hub of the country.

Mr Obi polled 582,454 votes, just ahead of 572,606 Bola Tinubu of the APC.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP had 75,750 votes.

“It’s like the INEC both the ad-hoc and the main staff, some of them are properly trained in the system that they are trying to deliver credible, free and fair elections,” he continued.

“I don’t think the ad-hoc staff are properly trained and this affected the output at the end of the day. We are not ready for the use of BVAS. Because the use is compromised, the uploading process was not properly done, and a lot of results were not uploaded and yet we have the result released.

“It is absurd and unacceptable.”

Mr Shelle added that the BVAS “is supposed to aid the electoral process but it is like it has taken us back.

“The uploading process was not properly done; most of the results that could have come out of the BVAS are not the ones used at the end of the day.”

However, the APC party agent, Foaud Oki, present at the centre, described LP’s victory as “democracy at work.” He added that “the people have spoken.”

He said the latest development is a call “for a review of our process.”

He also expressed confidence that the 11 March governorship election

, will be “quite different.”

