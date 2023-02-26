The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adeniyi Adegbomire, has won the senatorial election in Ondo Central senatorial district.

He defeated his closest rival, Ifedayo Adedipe of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the election held on Saturday.

The Returning Officer for the zone, Gbenga Onibi, while announcing the results, said the APC candidate polled 103,871 votes, while the PDP candidate got 74,702 votes.

Mr Onibi stated that Mr Adegbonmire polled the highest number of valid votes and is declared the senator-elect for the senatorial zone.

The APC candidate, Abiodun Adesida, also emerged victorious in the Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency.

He polled 45,030 votes to defeat his PDP rival, Kemisola Adesanya, who received 33,789 votes.

