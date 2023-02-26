The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Prince Sesi Whingah of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Badagry Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Babatunde Adeoye, a lecturer at the University of Lagos and the INEC Returning Officer, declared on Sunday at the Collation Centre in Ibereko, Badagry.

The returning officer said 227,521 voters registered in the Badagry Federal Constituency, while 54,081 voters were accredited for the election.

He said the APC candidate polled 34,970 votes to beat his closest rival, Adekunle Lebile, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 7,637 votes in the 25 February National Assembly elections.

Mr Adeoye said the Labour party polled 7,091, ADC 573 votes and ZLP got 407.

He said that of the 53,465 votes cast, 51,135 were valid, and 2,330 ballot papers were void.

“Sesi Oluwasun Whingah of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is at this moment declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

Mr Adeoye said only nine parties contested the election in the three Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Whingah defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member, Babatunde Hunpe, in the APC primary held in 2022.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his declaration as a winner, Mr Whingah said the results projected the kind of love the electorate had for him in Badagry.

The Rep-elect promised to bring a dividend of democracy to residents of Badagry, adding that he dedicated his victory to the town’s people.

(NAN)

