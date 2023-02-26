The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, is currently leading in the presidential election in Osun State,
Atiku has so far secured 256,733 votes compared to that Bola Tinubu, who has scored 237,592 votes.
The results of 23 of the 30 local governments in Osun have been officially announced at the INEC state collation centre in Osogbo.
Of the 23 local governments, Atiku has won in 18 while Mr Tinubu has won in five.
Peter Obi of the Labour Party has so far scored 20,081 votes in the state but has not won in any of the local governments.
ALSO READ: Tinubu wins six LGs in Katsina, Atiku gets one so far
Osun is currently governed by the PDP through Governor Ademola Adeleke, an ally of Atiku. However, Mr Adeleke’s predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, is of the APC and a key supporter of Mr Tinubu.
More details will be provided in subsequent reports.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999