The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, is currently leading in the presidential election in Osun State,

Atiku has so far secured 256,733 votes compared to that Bola Tinubu, who has scored 237,592 votes.

The results of 23 of the 30 local governments in Osun have been officially announced at the INEC state collation centre in Osogbo.

Of the 23 local governments, Atiku has won in 18 while Mr Tinubu has won in five.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party has so far scored 20,081 votes in the state but has not won in any of the local governments.

Osun is currently governed by the PDP through Governor Ademola Adeleke, an ally of Atiku. However, Mr Adeleke’s predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, is of the APC and a key supporter of Mr Tinubu.

More details will be provided in subsequent reports.

