The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has taken an early lead in the presidential election in Ondo State.

Mr Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, currently has 240,802 votes from the 13 local governments announced so far at the state collation centre in Akure, Ondo State.

Ondo State has 18 local governments.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar trails with 71,729 votes, while the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is far behind with 24,097 votes.

Mr Tinubu has won in all the 13 local governments announced so far with five local governments left to be announced.

The governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, is a member of the ruling party.

Announcement adjourned

Mr Tinubu and the APC will have to wait for a few hours to know if he will be declared the winner in the state.

At about 2:00 p.m., the INEC Collation Officer for the presidential election in the state announced the suspension of announcement results until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The five local governments whose results are yet to be announced are Akure South, Ilaje, Ese Odo, Okitipupa and Odigbo local governments.

When the official announced that it would be 7 p.m. before the process would resume, party agents and observers raised objections.

Following that reaction, he explained that results from the riverine areas of Ese-Odo and, Ilaje would take several hours to arrive.

On that note, there was an agreement and the centre adjourned.

