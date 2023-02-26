The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has recorded an overwhelming victory in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Owo is the local government of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Tinubu scored a total of 29,480 votes out of the total of 40,405 accredited voters for the local government, amounting to about 73 per cent of the votes.

Mr Tinubu was followed closely by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 5,173.

Labour Party’s Peter Obi followed with a total score of 3,200 votes.

Other parties that scored votes in the local government are NNPP, 52; SDP, 42 and ZLP, 129 votes.

The governor, Mr Akeredolu, had passionately campaigned for Mr Tinubu.

Collation and announcement of results for local governments in Ondo were still ongoing at the time of this report.

