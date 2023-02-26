A House of Representatives member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, Tunji Olawuyi has been re-elected under the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Nurudeen Bello, declared Mr Olawuyi as winner at the collation centre in OmuAran on Sunday.

Announcing the result, Mr Bello said the APC scored 22,140 votes out of the 59,075 accredited votes to win the election.

The Peoples Democratic Party scored the next highest votes – 19,092, while the Social Democratic Party scored 933 votes.

“In view of that, the candidate of the APC is declared winner as the party had polled the highest number of votes,” Mr Bello said.

The re-elected federal lawmaker, Olawuji, is the chairperson, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness.

Results of the presidential election are still being collated in wards and local governments across Nigeria by the electoral commission, INEC.

Nigerians on Saturday voted to elect a new president and members of parliament.

Voting will, however, continue in some areas of the country today.

(NAN)

