The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, defeated his closest rivals, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, with a wide margin at Polling Unit 06, Ward 05, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The PU is that of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
The final presidential result at the governor’s polling unit shows that
APC scored the highest votes with 269.
The PDP scored 11 votes, the Labour Party 22, the ADC 3 votes and the ZLP 2 votes.
The other national assembly election results are as follows:
Senate
APC 244
PDP 52
LP 2
Zlp 2
ADC 4
VOID 2.
House of Reps.
APC 239
PDP 56
