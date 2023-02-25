The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, won the presidential election in his polling unit in Lagos amidst low voter turnout.

He polled 33 votes to defeat the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who scored eight votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came a distant third in the unit with one vote.

None of the other 15 candidates scored any votes in the unit.

The polling unit had a total number of 43 accredited voters for the election. The number of registered voters who did not vote in the unit was more than double the number that voted. The unit had a total of 324 registered voters.

Mr Tinubu had cast his vote and expressed confidence in his victory shortly after voting in the polling unit in the Ikeja local government area of Lagos.

