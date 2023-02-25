The Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Monisade Afuye, has described the turnout of voters in the state for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ekiti as heartwarming and impressive.

Mrs Afuye said that the Bimodal Voters’ Authentication System (BVAS) initiative of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has improved the integrity of the country’s electoral process.

The deputy governor spoke to journalists, Saturday, shortly after casting her vote at her Atiba /Aafin Ward 001, Unit 003 at Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state.

She also commended the efforts of security agencies deployed for election duties for being highly professional in the handling of the electoral process.

Mrs Afuye also commended the Independent INEC for the prompt supply of election materials to polling units.

She appealed to INEC and the security agencies, to maintain their professional conduct, till the end of voting for the entire exercise to be a huge success.

“The exercise has been smooth and orderly, and this is due largely to the high level of professionalism of the INEC, as a superintending authority, and the complementary roles being played by the security agencies.

“You could all see the large turnout of voters. This substantiated the fact that the security agencies are not harassing anyone and that the political parties did what they were supposed to do.

“The BVAS is working very fast and adding credibility to the integrity of our polls. Now, the outcome shall be acceptable to all parties.

“Now that the INEC and security agencies have been performing their duties creditably well, I charge the voters and party agents to be civil and peaceful in their approaches.

“Let them vote peacefully and stay around to protect the sanctity of their ballots because that is the only power they have to elect their leaders.

“I hope that all the stakeholders participating in this election will continue this way so that the election can be successful for our nation to be progressive and peaceful,” Mrs Afuye stated.

NAN

