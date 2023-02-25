Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have finally arrived at the polling unit of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Ikeja, Lagos State. They arrived one hour after voting ought to have started.

Mr Tinubu is a registered voter at Polling Unit 085, Ward F, Sunday Adigun, Alausa, in Ikeja area of Lagos.

INEC officials arrived at the polling unit at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

EFCC, observers, police officers, journalists are at the polling as of 9:30 a.m.

Mr Tinubu, who voted at the polling unit 047 during the 2019 general election, is expected to vote at unit 085 of the ward in this election season.

PREMIUM TIMES visited the Registration Area Centres (RAC) around 8 a.m. and met many of the officials seated, while buses expected to convey them to their respective polling units were arriving to pick them up.

An official confirmed to our reporter that they had logistic hitches.

As of 10:10 a.m., the officials were still arranging their cubicles and other items needed for the exercise at the Polling Unit 85, while a handful of voters loitered around.

