Naira scarcity protesters have set two bank buildings ablaze in Ogun State, south-west Nigeria.

The incident occured in the Sagamu area of the state.

Residents watched as Keystone and Union bank buildings were set ablaze by the protesters who were also protesting the petrol scarcity in the state. The buildings were believed to be empty at the time of the incident.

The protesters also made bonfire in different sections of the roads in the area.

The Monday incident occured days after a similar one in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES last Friday reported how protesters in the Mowe-Ibafo area of Ogun State, blocked the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest of the hardship caused by the lingering scarcity of the naira.

In Sagamu, businesses were not allowed to open as those who already opened their shops before the Monday’s incident hurriedly closed their shops.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

