The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday hosted the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at the governor’s office in Ibadan.

Mr Makinde, who is seeking reelection on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), received Mr Tinubu and his entourage at the governor’s office in Agodi, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Mr Makinde is one of the five governors of the PDP demanding the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a condition to support the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the presidential election.

The governor had shunned Atiku when the PDP candidate was in the state for his presidential campaign rally.

READ ALSO:

Mr Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Bisi Akande and other leaders of the APC.

As of the time of filing this report, a meeting was still ongoing between the governor and the APC presidential candidate.

The APC presidential rally in the state is scheduled for today and supporters of the party have besieged Mapo Hall in Ibadan waiting for the arrival of the presidential candidate and his entourage.

Details later…

