Dayo Ekong, the chairperson of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, has explained why the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, did not visit the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, during his mega rally in the state on Saturday.

Unlike in other states where Mr Obi always made it a point of call to first visit traditional rulers before embarking on his campaigns, he started out in Lagos at the Alaba International Market, wdominated by traders from the South-east region of the country.

He later headed for the Tafawa Balewa Square, where a carnival like campaign was held with scores of his supporters and party faithful in attendance.

While many have termed Mr Obi’s action as disrespectful, Mrs Ekong, during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, said the LP presidential candidate actually made attempts at paying the foremost traditional rulers a courtesy visit but met with a brick wall

She said: “People say what they don’t know. If you have been following the campaign train of Mr Obi, he goes to the royal fathers to pay homage, Obi made an attempt to see the Oba of Lagos but we were not able to see the Oba of Lagos.”

When asked if Mr Obi was actually turned back after getting to the palace, She said “No, we didn’t get to the palace. You know normally, if he is going to the palace there should have been a pre arrangement informing the Oba that he is on his way. In a situation whereby they say, the Oba is not available, he (Obi) will not go to an empty palace.”

Mrs Ekong alluded to the fact that Mr Obi had sent a letter to the Oba and since there was no positive response, he would not go to an empty palace.

“He won’t go to an empty palace to see the Oba. The first thing we should know is that Mr Obi respects the culture and that is what he has been doing everywhere.

“This is the 37th rally, there is no way Obi would have neglected who we term our traditional ruler, the head in Lagos State and ignore him,” she stated.

