Commercial banks refused to open for business on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State to avoid further attacks by protesters.

Angry residents had taken to the streets to protest a scarcity of naira banknotes and a hike in the pump price of petrol.

The protests, which escalated on Tuesday, featured shootings and vandalisation of public and private properties.

Banks became the target of attacks across the state capital as protesters destroyed automated teller machines (ATM) at different points

One person was shot during an attempt by hoodlums to rob a branch of First Bank in Sapon, even as protesters engaged the police in a showdown in the area.

The mayhem reduced on Wednesday, allowing many banks to offer skeletal services.

But on Thursday, virtually all the banks in Abeokuta shut their gates while long queues remained at their ATM points.

When PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter visited some banks, customers said they were only standing on queues in hope that the machines would start dispensing cash.

A bank official who asked that her name not be mentioned for fear of reprimand, said: “We are also going through a lot, even as bankers. We shouldn’t be the target of any protest. As I speak with you now, all of us are in our houses until further notice and that is how it will remain because this sit-at-home order is an indefinite one by our management.

“Even if we are asked to resume at a time that I find not safe, I will rather resign.”

Residents of the state capital now face hardship as they have no means of getting cash.

Students stay away

During a visit to a campus of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), our reporter observed that attendance by students was scanty.

The Mass Communication department of the school which is usually bustling had very few people.

A student of the department, Abimbola Sadia, said students were already returning to their homes as it had become difficult to feed on campus.

“Many of my friends have gone back to their houses, there is no money to feed. While many of us have money in our bank account and could not withdraw, others do not have money anywhere.

READ ALSO:

“For me, I only have N2,500 and I came to school today to submit an assignment and I am going straight to Lagos from here. Let me go to my parents, they will feed me.”

The President of the Student Union Government of the school, Adelola Hezekiah, said students were facing hardship on two fronts.

“Students have been going through a lot. Before now, cab and bus drivers have been complaining about the deplorable state of the road leading to our campus and this has forced most of them to stop plying our route.

“Now fuel scarcity and pricing are the problem, while some can trek, alot of students have stayed away from the school. We appeal to the government to interfere in this shortage of naira and fuel crisis.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

