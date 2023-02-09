The Ogun State Police Command has arrested all suspects involved in the killing of a couple, Kehinde Fatinoye and Bukola Fatinoye, on 1st January, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The killers also murdered their only surviving son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye, who was thrown into a river alongside a family friend.

While Master Oreoluwa died, the family friend survived and later escaped through the river bank.

Around 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this through a Facebook post.

READ ALSO:

Mr Oyeyemi said three persons involved in the killing, including a prime suspect who had earlier escaped from police custody, Lekan Adekanbi, have all been arrested by the police.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Oyeyemi for further details, he said there is a high chance that the suspects will be paraded later in the week.

The Killing

After killing the couple, the assailants burnt their remains and house, located in Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta.

The area is mainly occupied by elites in the city. The deceased’s residence is less than 400 meters from the residence of the former governor and sitting senator representing Ogun central, Ibikunle Amosun. It is also about 1 kilometre from the presidential lodge where Governor Dapo Abiodun currently lives.

Till their death, Mr Kehinde worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria, while his wife, Bukola, worked with the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Mr and Mrs Fatinoye were murdered on 1st January by unknown assailants after returning home from a midnight service usually organised by churches to welcome a new year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

