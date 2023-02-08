Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Wednesday a 50 per cent reduction in fares on all public transport services in the state for the next one week.

In a video posted on Twitter by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the governor said the measure is to cushion the effects of fuel and naira scarcity.

The 50 per cent discount takes effect from Thursday for holders of the Cowry Cards.

“But for us to further cushion the effect of what our citizens are currently facing, I have directed immediately that from tomorrow, on all of our Lagos run bus system, all of our BRT buses on all of our Lag ride taxis, all of our ferries and all of our last miles buses and small buses that we have in the state, that they should be carrying passengers at 50 per cent of the current fare and this will continue to happen using their Cowry Cards,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

“And we want to further make this Cowry Card available to all willing citizens. We have over three million cowry cards that are out there that are being used.

“So for the next one week, on all the passenger route within all of our buses, ferries and taxis, passengers will enjoy a 50 percent discount from tomorrow morning.”

The governor also announced that food banks will be set up around the state for vulnerable citizens.

“We are going to be identifying vulnerable spots in our communities and you would see us distributing food items, food stuffs that we are making arrangement for and we have tens of thousands that are already ready and we will be identifying various locations in which we will be distributing these food packs so that we can cushion the effects on all our citizens,” he said.

These developments come barely two weeks to the begining of the general elections on 25 February.

The governor is seeking reelection under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier, due to the rising violence caused by the fuel and naira scarcity in other parts of the country, Mr Sanwo-Olu suspended his campaign activities indefinitely.

The scarcity has led to violence and protests in different parts of the country.

