Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that nothing will stop the February and March general elections from holding.

Mr Obasanj expressed concern over the elections while hosting members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his penthouse residence located in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former president stated this against the backdrop of concerns by Nigerians that public disturbances over the scarcity of Naira notes and fuel may force the elections to be postponed.

The BoT members were led by their Chairman, Mani Ahmed, the national chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, and a former presidential aspirant, Chukwuka Monye.

Mr Obasanjo said: “We are in an interesting period in Nigeria. In less than three weeks, we will be going to the poll. Well, I hope nothing will intervene against that. In less than three weeks, we will be electing a leader that will pilot the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years from May.

“And all of us in Nigeria, again, as I have said to you, early this morning, I have been in Togo, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire from the beginning of the week, from Sunday and they are as concerned about what happens in Nigeria as every Nigerian should be.“

Mr Obasanjo said Nigerians must do everything they can to ensure that the elections hold as scheduled.

He also noted that the global community is interested in Nigeria holding its elections as scheduled.

“Last night before I left Abidjan, President Ouattara (Alassane) was telling me the position in West Africa that Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are vying for. And he said to me, well we are putting it on hold until after Nigeria’s election. So even for them, Nigeria’s election is of importance. And I believe that for us who are directly involved, we cannot take it any less important than those people.

“Your party (ADC) is one significant party in existence in this country and your voice matter. Therefore, I understand why you are here and we are here also as a family.”

Speaking earlier, the BoT chairman hinted at possible collaboration as the presidential election draws nearer.

He added Nigeria is at a crossroads, a situation he said necessitated their meeting with the former president to chart new ways into a better Nigeria.

“The time for merger under the present electoral act is over. What we can look at is how to pool strength together, how to collaborate and how to work as a unifying front in order to face the election.

“Mind you, this is one election in Nigeria that is going to be like none other like we have experienced in the past and as such one cannot underrate the influence this type of discussion we have had today will bring to the outcome of the election at the end of the day.

“We have not come to a definitive decision on that yet, but clearly our party is looking at the possibility of coming up with an arrangement that will allow us to announce what type of collaboration we are going to have with any party, be it Labour Party or otherwise.

“I think if we want you to know what that advice is, we will not be meeting behind closed doors. For now, what I have said, is all that we can say, I have said the situation is fluid. Within the next 48 to 72 hours, we should be able to come out clearly and say this is the direction that we are going and so be it.”

