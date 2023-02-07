Six governorship candidates in Lagos State will on 15 February participate in a debate organised by advocacy groups.

The candidates scheduled to partake in the debate are the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Adeniran Olajide of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is popularly known as Jandor, and Olufunsho Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Others are Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour of the Labour Party (LP) and Taofeek Uthman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Akin Braithwaite of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The consortium organising the event comprises the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID), The Electoral College Nigeria, Africa Leadership Group, Civic Hive and Sahkola Foundation.

The organisers, in a statement on Monday, said the debate will be broadcast on Newscentral TV and Lagos Talks FM from 6 p.m. while Nigeria fact-checkers coalition will provide real-time fact-checking.

Kunle Lawal, the Executive Director of The Electoral College Nigeria, in the statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, said the debate would provide the platform for the candidates to discuss their ideas for the state.

He stated that the format of the debate seeks to remove the elitism that characterises political debates in Nigeria.

“There’s love for country and there’s Governance…….only when they intersect can progress be achieved and through these debates a pathway can be realised.

Emphasising on the need to reduce the elitism in previous debates based on the strata of society that has access to listen to their candidates, which is why this debate would be for all by its approach using all mediums of media to ensure no one is left out,” Mr Lawal said.

On his part, the Executive Director of CJID, Tobi Oluwatola, said Lagos State is very crucial for the country, hence, the intending governor must present data to the electorate to make their decisions.

“CJID’s mission is to use the tools of journalism, innovation and open data to promote democratic accountability in the service of sustainable development. Hosting a debate is important to give the electorate the data they need to choose wisely. Lagos is critical because it is the economic capital of the country,” he said.

In recent elections, debates have become an integral part of electioneering in Nigeria, though some politicians shun them.

The governorship elections in Lagos and 27 other states in Nigeria will hold on 11 March.

Sixteen of the 18 registered political parties are fielding candidates in the state. Only the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) are not presenting candidates.

Some of the other governorship candidates are Dickson Olaogun (A), Abdulrasaq Balogun (AA), Akeem Olayiwola (AAC), Bamidele Ishola (ADP), Olawale Oluwo (BP), and Olanrewaju Jim-Kamal (NNPP), Wasiu Ajayi (YPP) and Adenipebi Mode-Adekunle (ZLP).

Funmilayo Kupokiyi and Abiola Adeyemi, both females, are also candidates.

