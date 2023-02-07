The police in Ondo State have warned residents against embarking on public protests over the scarcity of naira banknotes and petrol in the state.

The state police commissioner, Yemi Oyediran, gave the warning on Monday when he met with managers of commercial banks and marketers of petroleum products in the state.

Others at the meeting include students union leaders of higher institutions in the state.

Mr Oyediran told the meeting that the police were aware of plans being made for a protest in the state as a way of registering grievances over the situation.

He said hoodlums might hijack the protest to cause mayhem in the state.

The police commissioner was briefed by the banks and petroleum marketers on the challenges facing them in making cash and products available to residents.

Although there were no concrete assurances from the banks and NUPENG, the meeting agreed that the state government should set up a taskforce to monitor the activities of banks and fuel stations.

Those at the meeting include the Police Management Team, representatives of NANS/SUGs, Bank Managers, NUPENG, Akure youth coalition, DPR and social media influencers and activists.

Protests had broken out in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, over the scarcity.

The development had stalled political campaigns in the state as the general elections drew near.

In Akure, bank customers had been involved in different forms of protest at the banking halls.

