A 30-year old man, Michael Ogundele, is currently cooling his heels in police net for allegedly shooting his sister’s boyfriend, Tobi Olabisi.

Mr Ogundele was not happy with Mr Olabisi dating his younger sister.

The police arrested the suspect on Friday, at the scene of the incident in Idi-Iroko in the Ipokia local government area of Ogun state .

Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known through a statement on Sunday.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idi-Iroko divisional headquarters of the police by a community leader in Ihunbo town, Alpha Akeem .

The complainant was said to have visited the police station with the injured victim.

According to the statement, Mr Akeem, who had warned the victim to stop his affair with his younger sister, reportedly shot at him, but the victim cheated death.

“Upon the report, the DPO Idi-Iroko division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon, quickly mobilised his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister but refused. On the fateful day, he got an information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a Dane gun.

“On getting there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape the likely consequence but unfortunately he was shot by the suspect.

“The victim was quickly rushed to the General Hospital, Idi-Iroko where he is currently responding to treatment.”

The police did not state his body part where the bullet had hit the victim.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has, however, ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

